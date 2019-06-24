Major rush hour delays as floods hit Edinburgh commuter routes

Have your say

Drivers have been hit with added delays during their rush hour commute this evening amid today's flooding chaos.

Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council's roads team, has been tweeting about the extent of the tailbacks following major flooding in the west of the city.

On the A8 corridor, traffic is backed up from Haymarket Terrace to Drum Brae.

On the A71 corridor, there are tailbacks from Ardmillan junction to Calder Roundabout.

And on the A70, queuing is the length of Slateford Road and from Kingsknowe Golf Club to Gillespie Crossroads.

Traffic building up in Maybury this afternoon. Pic: Andy O'Brien

Traffic heading west along the A90/Queensferry Road is queued back to Orchard Brae, down Telford Road to Crewe Toll and along Ferry Road to Goldenacre.

However, a tweet about 30 minutes ago suggests that flooding at Cramond Brig is subsiding and is passable "with care" in both northbound lanes.

There are also traffic delays heading into Edinburgh, including: the A90 from Scotstoun to Barnton; A8 from Ingliston to Gogar; A71 from Curriehill Road to Bankhead rbt; A70 from Riccarton Mains Road to Gillespie crossroads.