Man, 79, dies after being taken ill on bus in Edinburgh's Princes Street

A 79-year-old man has died after being taken ill on a bus in Princes Street.

It happened this morning on a No 19 Lothian bus outside Jenner's.

Police said the man was taken to hospital by ambulance but was then pronounced dead.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 1105 hours today, Monday 16 September 2019, emergency services responded to reports of a 79 year old male having taken unwell on a bus on Princes Street, Edinburgh.

"Paramedics took the male to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."