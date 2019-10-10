Man and woman hospitalised after crash on Edinburgh road
A man and woman have been taken to hospital following a crash which has forced the closure of an Edinburgh road.
Emergency services were called to the two-car collision on The Wisp, in Danderhall, at about 4:20pm.
A police spokesman said the two drivers - a man and a woman - have been taken to hospital and local diversions are in place due to oil on the road.
Edinburgh Police tweeted that the road is closed between Edmonstone Road and Niddrie Mains Road.