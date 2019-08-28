Man crashes car near West Lothian school after taking ill while driving

Have your say

A man has been taken to hospital after crashing his car near Armadale Academy.

The accident happened on the A89 close to the school, heading towards Blackridge.

The crash happened close to Armadale Academy. Picture: Google Maps

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said officers were called to the scene, two minutes from the Academy, at 8.55am.

The driver had crashed into a building.

Concerns for his welfare have been raised on social media by witnesses.

It is understood members of the public waited with the man while the emergency services arrived.

Road closures are in place.

More as it comes.