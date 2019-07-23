Man dies in two-car Falkirk crash

A 46-year-old man has died following a two-car crash in Falkirk.

The incident happened around 6.50pm on Sunday 21st July 2019 on the A883 near to Checkbar Roundabout in Denny.

The male driver of a blue Renault Clio sustained serious injuries after he was involved in a collision with a white Ford Focus.

Emergency services attended and despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, the 46-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Ruth Aitchison from the Road Policing Unit in Stirling said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the gentleman's family at this time and we will continue to provide them with all the support they may require".

"We are keen to hear from other motorists or members of the public who may have been in the area and witnessed exactly what happened or may have dashcam footage of the blue Renault Clio prior to the collision".

"If you believe you have information that can assist with this investigation then please contact police immediately."

Those with information can contact the Roads Policing Unit at Stirling via 101 and quote incident number 3466 of the 21st July 2019.