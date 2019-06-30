Man found six times over the drink drive limit and 'slumped' behind the wheel in Edinburgh

A drunk driver was found 'slumped' over the wheel in his car near South Gyle.

On Friday, Police Officers were called to the scene of the drunk driving incident after a tip off from the public.

The man was said to be 'slumped behind the wheel of a vehicle' and, when he was breathalysed, gave a reading of 141. The drink drive limit in Scotland is 22.

Police Scotland tweetd: "#EdinburghRP attended a call about a male slumped behind the wheel of a vehicle in South Gyle. Male provided a roadside reading of 141! (22 is the limit in Scotland). Male arrested and taken to custody. Later provided station reading of 133 and held for court. #DontRiskIt"

People replied to the tweet to express their horror, with one user, David Craig‏ asking: "That the highest you’ve ever personally recorded? Sounds like he should’ve maybe been taken to hospital rather than custody?"

Rab Keir simply said: "Jail him"

@sushicat247 commented: "It's certainly bad. It's not necessarily hospitalisation bad. And it's certainly not as high as it gets. I once saw someone get 170 at 11am!"