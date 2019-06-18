Man hospitalised after being injured on scaffolding at Edinburgh building site

Have your say

Paramedics and rope rescue teams from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called out to help an injured construction worker on an Edinburgh building site.

A fire service control room spokeswoman said the man was injured while on scaffolding at the site, next to Sighthill Fire Station.

The man has been taken to hospital following the incident on a building site near Calder Road. Pic: Google Maps

In a statement, a SFRS spokesman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was requested at 12.56pm on Tuesday, June 18 to assist emergency service partners following reports of a person in difficulty at a construction site in Edinburgh.

"Operations Control mobilised two fire engines and a specialist rope rescue team to the scene, at the junction of Broomhouse and Calder Road, where crews assisted one casualty to safety.

"The casualty was thereafter passed into the care of Scottish Ambulance Service personnel and transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

"Crews left at 1.30pm."

Details of how the many was injured - and the extent of his injuries - are not known at this stage.

The A71 Calder Road was closed off between Broomhouse Road and Wester Hailes Road as emergency teams dealt with the incident.

A number of Lothian bus services were affected as a result.

However, Edinburgh Travel News has since tweeted that the road has now fully reopened.

Police are not in attendance.