Man hospitalised after crash on Edinburgh’s Queensferry Road

A man has been taken to hospital after the car he was driving collided with another car in the city’s Queensferry Road.

Police and paramedics were called to the crash, close to a Tesco Express store, at about 4pm.

A police spokeswoman said that one of the drivers was taken to the Western General.

The spokeswoman said the road is partially blocked as the local authorities clear up an oil spillage on the road.

Edinburgh Travel News has tweeted about the collision and warned drivers to expect long queues.

The crash happened shortly before another collision between a vehicle and a motorcyclist on the Edinburgh City Bypass, close to the Calder junction.

The City Bypass was shut eastbound but Traffic Scotland has tweeted that the road has reopened to one lane.

However, there are still thought to be lengthy delays in the area.

