More average speed cameras vow after road deaths increase

Road deaths in Scotland increased by 10 per cent last year to 160, ministers announced today.

It follows the total falling from 191 to 145 in 2017.

The figures were accompanied by transport secretary Michael Matheson vowing to launch more average speed cameras following successful schemes on the A9 and A77.

There were 11 more deaths in cars and four more among motorcyclists, the provisional Transport Scotland figures showed.

Six cyclists were killed, one more than in 2017, but five fewer pedestrians died.

Total casualties - including minor injuries - were down to the lowest level since records began.

The number of crashes involving death or injury went down by 10 per cent last year.

Child casualties fell by 16 per cent on 2017, although there were three deaths, up one.

Mr Matheson said: “The latest statistics confirm that, for yet another year, overall road casualties on Scotland’s roads are at the lowest levels since records began.

“That decrease is to be welcomed.

“However, there has been a slight increase in the number of people who have tragically died on our roads.

“While we are exceeding our 2020 reduction target for fatal collisions, this fact provides no comfort to the friends and family of those who have sadly lost their lives.

“I am determined to continue our pursuit of Vision Zero, which is the ultimate vision set out in Scotland’s Road Safety Framework to 2020, and continue to work with partners to create the conditions where no-one is killed on our roads.

“Selection criteria for safety cameras have been revised in the past year and I am clear that we will see more average speed camera systems in Scotland in the future.

“Where the right technology is used in the right location, we can see we can see transformative improvements in driver behaviour and speed compliance.”