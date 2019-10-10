Morning delays as Edinburgh City Bypass grinds to a halt following crash

Traffic is moving slowly on the Edinburgh City Bypass westbound after an accident has partially blocked the road.

By Elsa Maishman
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 07:30 am
Updated Thursday, 10th October 2019, 11:26 am
Edinburgh City Bypass.

The incident, which occurred between Gilmerton and Straiton around 7am, has caused heavy traffic back to Sheriffhall.

All westbound lanes are affected, Traffic Scotland warned.

Police said that a road policing unit has been despatched to the scene.

Traffic is slow on Old Dalkeith Road and Gilmerton road as a result.

Police said there had been no injuries as a result of the crash.