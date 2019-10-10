Morning delays as Edinburgh City Bypass grinds to a halt following crash
Traffic is moving slowly on the Edinburgh City Bypass westbound after an accident has partially blocked the road.
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 07:30 am
Updated
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 11:26 am
The incident, which occurred between Gilmerton and Straiton around 7am, has caused heavy traffic back to Sheriffhall.
All westbound lanes are affected, Traffic Scotland warned.
Police said that a road policing unit has been despatched to the scene.
Traffic is slow on Old Dalkeith Road and Gilmerton road as a result.
Police said there had been no injuries as a result of the crash.