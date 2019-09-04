Morning disruption to rail services between Edinburgh and East Lothian

Have your say

RAIL services between Edinburgh and East Lothian have been cancelled following an issue on the line.

ScotRail say a a train fault at North Berwick is causing disruption on the coastal route and encouraged commuters to make alternative arrangements for travel.

Services between Edinburgh and North Berwick may be cancelled or terminated at and started back from Drem, the rail operator warned.

A ticket acceptance scheme has been arranged with Lothian buses for passengers travelling between Edinburgh, Musselburgh, Wallyford and Prestonpans.

More to follow.