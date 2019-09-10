Morning rail disruption after reports of faulty train near Edinburgh Waverley

Have your say

RAIL services between Edinburgh and East Lothian have been delayed following reports of a broken down train just outside Waverley station.

Trains between the Capital and the Borders have also been affected by the fault, reported on a service "east of Edinburgh Waverley".

ScotRail have warned trains between Edinburgh and North Berwick, Dunbar and Tweedbank may be subject to alteration whilst the issue is resolved.

The rail operator added tickets were now being accepted on bus services, including Border Buses for Edinburgh Waverley, Eskbank, Newtongrange, Gorebridge, Stow and Galashiels on bus route X95.

Tickets can also be used on Lothian Buses for Edinburgh, Brunstane, Newcraighall, Shawfair, Eskbank, Newtongrange and Gorebridge.

More to follow.