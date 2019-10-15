Motorcyclist, 59, hospitalised after serious crash on busy Edinburgh road
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 59-year-old motorcyclist was injured following a crash on the A8 Glasgow Road, between Newbridge and Ratho Station.
The incident, involving a red coloured BMW motorcycle, happened around 8:50am on Tuesday, October 15th near the Broxburn Browns plant.
Emergency services attended and the Motorcyclist, 59, hospitalised after serious crash on Edinburgh roadmotorcyclist was taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.
Inspector Andrew Gibb, Police Scotland Road Policing Unit, said: "It is important that we establish exactly what happened here. One line of enquiry is that the motorcycle may have collided into the back of a white Transit-type flatbed vehicle that was carrying a black load cage and we are trying to trace the driver of this vehicle.
"The driver may have been unaware of what happened and we would urge them to come forward.
"Anybody who has any information, or who was driving on this road at the time of the collision and has dash-cam footage that could help us, should contact the police as soon as possible."
Please contact Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh via 101, quoting reference 0665 of Tuesday, 15 October, 2019.