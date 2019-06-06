Motorcyclist and pedestrian in collision on Edinburgh's Ferry Road

Have your say

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in the Capital this morning.

A motorcyclist and a pedestrian were involved in a collision just before 7.45am on Ferry Road, city bound, near the Morrisons supermarket.

A motorcyclist and pedestrian were involved in the crash. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed the motorcyclist had a hand injury while the pedestrian had an injury to the ankle.

It is understood the pedestrian was a man and the motorcyclist was a woman.

The road was closed briefly following the crash and long delays were experienced by motorists travelling in both directions.