Motorcyclist hospitalised after crash on Edinburgh road

A male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash on a city road this evening.

A police spokesman said the accident, which involved only the motorcycle, happened just before 5pm on Myreside Road.

Part of the road, between Colinton Road and Craighouse, has been closed both ways for the last two hours.

But the police spokesman said that officers are in the process of reopening the road.

Edinburgh Travel News has tweeted about delays in the area and Lothian Buses have also made passengers aware of diversions.

Details of the motorcyclist's injuries are not known at this stage.