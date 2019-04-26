Motorcyclist who was killed on East Lothian coastal road named

Have your say

The name of a man who was killed on an East Lothian coastal road last weekend has been named

The motorcyclist, who died following a road traffic collision near Longniddry on Saturday 20 April, was Rhys Campbell from Elphinstone, near Tranent.

The 21-year-old was travelling east on the B1348 when he was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Golf at Seton Dean, near to Seton Sands Holiday Village.

Emergency services attended the scene but sadly Mr Campbell was pronounced dead on the way to hospital by medics.

The 41-year-old driver of the car was uninjured.

Sergeant Fraser Wood from the Road Policing Unit in Dunbar said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Mr Campbell’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, or relevant dash-cam footage, who has not yet provided this to officers, should come forward as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2533 of 20 April.