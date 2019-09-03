Motorway partially closed as police deal with traffic collision

POLICE Scotland have urged commuters to avoid certain areas of one of the country's busiest motorways following a morning traffic collision.
Officers remain on the scene on the M9 eastbound towards Edinburgh after the junction for M876 after a rush hour smash.
The M9 eastbound between Junctions six and eight remains closed following the incident this morning.
A further closure is also in place at the M876 junction seven leading to the M9.
Police have encouraged drivers to avoid the area in the meantime.
