New app lets Edinburgh residents and businesses rent unused parking spaces

As parking charges soar in Edinburgh, commuters could save on average between £10 and £40 per day on parking spaces in the Capital by using a new app which launched in the city last year, the company claim.

Kerb, which is described as an ‘Airbnb for parking’, allows homeowners and businesses to list their unused parking spaces for drivers to rent for a daily fee.

Each individual parking bay can be customised by availability, price and vehicle type and spaces are currently listed in Edinburgh for as little as £4 per day.

Earlier this year city centre parking charges on George Street, St. Andrew Square, Charlotte Street, Queen Street, Cockburn Street and Market Street rose to £4.60 an hour and motorists parking in the Stafford Street and Melville Street areas, Morrison Street to Shandwick Place and the Old Town saw charges rise to £4.10 an hour.

Leasers who use the app can add their own terms for their space which motorists must accept before the booking request is approved to be used.

The app also offers a car park management solution called Kerb Bays which allows businesses or institutions to fundraise by using their empty spaces.

Rob Brown, co-founder of Kerb, said: “We’re really excited about the benefits that Kerb is going to have for users in Edinburgh.

“The app allows you to list an entire car park up in minutes, and each individual bay can be customised by availability, price and vehicle type.”

As well as offering a cheaper parking alternative for drivers and some extra cash for locals, the app hopes to reduce congestion in the city and environmental impact by getting cars off the roads and using existing infrastructure already in place.

A report by TomTom revealed that Edinburgh drivers face as much as 40 per cent longer on the road during the average rush hour journey compared to the equivalent outside peak road use times.

The Capital topped the UK list head of London, making it one of the top 30 cities for worldwide congestion.

Cllr Karen Doran, Transport and Environment Vice Convener, said: “Our own Parking Action Plan aims to enhance parking provision for residents and visitors while supporting wider accessibility and transport improvements across the city.

“Ultimately, we want to help more people to choose alternative modes of transport, and as such we are investing in a range of projects to encourage public transport and active travel, reducing congestion, benefiting the environment and boosting public health.”