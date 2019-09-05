Nicola Sturgeon: Edinburgh Waverley Festival rail disruption 'clearly unacceptable'

Major disruption at Waverley station last month was "clearly unacceptable", Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs today.

The First Minister said passengers were significantly disrupted and "lessons must be learned from it."

Nicola Sturgeon said passengers were significantly disrupted and "lessons must be learned from it."

Hundreds of people suffered delays and overcrowding as trains struggled to cope with the volume of passengers trying to get home on Saturday 24 August.

READ MORE: Edinburgh's Waverley or Haymarket stations could be closed during major events

READ MORE: Waverley meltdown reveals ScotRail’s lack of resilience

It happened on the final weekend of the Edinburgh Festival which coincided with a Scotland v France rugby match at Murrayfield in the capital.

Crowds at Waverley Station late on Saturday 24 August. Picture: Lynda Sirel

Tresspassers on a line near the city and three train alarms being activated by passengers added to the disruption.

Alex Hynes, who heads ScotRail and Network Rail Scotland, yesterday questioned the wisdom of staging the match that day and said Waverley or Haymarket stations might have to close during major events to avoid being swamped.

Ms Sturgeon, speaking at First Minister's Questions, said: "We will work with ScotRail to make improvements where they need to be made."

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesman Jamie Greene said the incident was "an absolute disgrace to passengers who use ScotRail".

Colin Smyth, his Scottish Labour counterpart, said: "Passengers suffered utter chaos."

But The First Minister rejected calls from Mr Smyth to strip Abellio of its "failing" contract to run ScotRail and said the franchise would be renewed "in an orderly fashion".

She said ScotRail's performance overall had improved this year.