One man dead and section of M90 closed after road crash

One man has died and a section of the M90 motoway has been closed following a crash.

Another man has been seriously injured in the collision involving one vehicle near the Fife/Kinross-shire boundary on Sunday 26 May.

Emergency services were called to the scene between junction 4 and 5, near the town of Kelty, just after 7am. The injured man has been taken to hospital in Edinburgh.



The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Investigators confirmed inquires into the incident are ongoing.

The M90 connects Edinburgh and Perth.