Open Streets Edinburgh November 2019: All of the roads closed for the car-free event
Open Streets will return to Edinburgh on 3 November, after history was made in May when Scotland’s capital became the first city in the UK to join the movement, which aims to close roads and give people the chance to experience their cities car-free.
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 7:45 am
Roads will shut between 12pm and 5pm on Sunday 3 November in the Old Town, with events and activities taking place during that time period. Street games, guided walks, and swing dancing will take over the space usually reserved for cars.