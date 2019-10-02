Open Streets Edinburgh October 2019: All of the roads closed for the car-free event
Open Streets will return to Edinburgh on 6 October, after making history in May when it became the first city in the UK to join the movement, which aims to close roads and give people the chance to experience their cities car-free.
Roads will shut between 12pm and 5pm on Sunday 6 October in the Old Town, with events and activities taking place during that time period for visitors. Street games, guided walks, and swing dancing will take over the space usually reserved for cars.
1. Grassmarket (pedestrian zone between West Bow and Kings Stables Road)