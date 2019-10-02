Roads

Open Streets Edinburgh October 2019: All of the roads closed for the car-free event

Open Streets will return to Edinburgh on 6 October, after making history in May when it became the first city in the UK to join the movement, which aims to close roads and give people the chance to experience their cities car-free.

Roads will shut between 12pm and 5pm on Sunday 6 October in the Old Town, with events and activities taking place during that time period for visitors. Street games, guided walks, and swing dancing will take over the space usually reserved for cars.

Closed from 12pm till 5pm.

1. Grassmarket (pedestrian zone between West Bow and Kings Stables Road)

Closed from 12pm till 5pm.
Closed from 12pm till 5pm.

2. Canongate (between St Mary's/Jeffrey Street and the west side of Reids Close)

3. Cranston Street
Closed from 12pm till 5pm.

3. Cranston Street

4. Cockburn Street
Closed from 12pm till 5pm.

4. Cockburn Street

Closed from 12pm till 5pm.
