Outraged passengers told to buy new tickets after Caledonian Sleeper service from Scotland cancelled

The overhauled Caledonian Sleeper service has been hit by another breakdown, with the Glasgow/Edinburgh to London service cancelled this morning.

The rail firm confirmed at 5:20am the service had been cancelled at Preston due to a technical fault.

Stranded passengers were told they would need to buy new tickets to travel to London with other rail services, but Caledonian Sleeper confirmed they would be reimbursed for the cost.

The outcome angered one passenger, who tweeted: "Another shambolic night on the @CalSleeper. Imagine having issues, then telling your customers that they have to buy tickets again to get to London. What a mess."

The operator said it was "proving difficult" to secure road transport to ferry those passengers stranded in Preston.

Caledonian Sleeper said in a post: "We regret to advise that due to a technical fault with our Glasgow/Edinburgh to London service, the train is now cancelled at Preston. We are currently working on a road transport option to get guests to London. Sincere apologies to all affected."

"Our apologies to guests waiting at Preston for onward travel. Due to rail disruption yesterday and knock on issues today, other rail operators are not able to accept sleeper tickets to London. Guests wishing to purchase tickets to London will be reimbursed. "

"It is also proving difficult to source road transport as a result of the disruption yesterday. We have secured coaches to be at Preston for between 8:30-9am to run to London. Please keep in contact with your hosts at Preston who will keep you updated."

Caledonian Sleeper overnight trains have been plagued by problems since the revamped fleet was rolled out in April.

There have been a series of faults with new carriages and staff have voted overwhelmingly for strike action.

Managers were also accused of “absolutely losing the plot” last month for serving drinks, but no food on an Edinburgh-London service because they were short-staffed.

