Park and hide: Hundreds of drivers cost council £126,000 by evading parking tickets

More than 1,400 drivers have dodged paying a parking ticket for more than five years, with 244 of those managing to avoid payment for more than a decade.

The evasion by drivers has seen the council miss out on more than £126,000 in unpaid parking tickets since 2014.

Conservative group leader Iain Whyte said the council should be able to chase down those getting away without paying.

However, transport convener Lesley Macinnes highlighted the council made more than £5.2m from parking tickets in 2018/19 and said the council always pursue payment.

A freedom of information request also revealed the 10 oldest dates of issued parking tickets which are still going through the council’s collection process, with all 10 initially issued in the summer of 2006.

The oldest dates back as far as 7 June, 2006.

Cllr Whyte said: “You would imagine that when a vehicle is identified and is on a register with DVLA that the council should be able to chase them up.

“There may be issues about payment and whether people can afford to pay but maybe after 10 years we should be considering whether this is any cause for still continuing to chase them.

“I know in the past there were people who received more than 40 or 50 tickets and whether or not they were correct, these individuals would just refuse to pay.”

The council do see significant numbers of parking tickets go unpaid each year, but through pursuing people through the courts and through appeals procedures at the Parking and Bus Lane Tribunal, numbers of unpaid tickets from each year reduce each year.

In 2018/19, the council issued nearly 184,000 fines with more than 17,000 initially going unpaid.

However, for 2016/17, the number of unpaid tickets is 6,296 despite a higher overall number of parking fines being issued.

Around 250 people each year also successfully appeal parking tickets.

Transport and environment convener, Lesley Macinnes, said: “We generate over £5 million a year from parking tickets which is invested in transport infrastructure across the city.

“A small proportion of people each year fail to pay their fines and we always pursue payment from these drivers through all means legally available to us. Where fines are appealed these are decided by the Parking and Bus Lane Tribunal for Scotland, which is independent from the Council.”