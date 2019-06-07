Passengers to keep liquids in hand luggage under Edinburgh Airport trial

Passengers at Edinburgh Airport will no longer have to put liquids in plastic bags or take them out of hand luggage in the first Scottish trial of new CT scanners, The Scotsman has learned.

A new security lane will be opened in November to test the equipment, with Glasgow Airport also planning a trial.

It follows Heathrow Airport announcing it would be the first UK airport to test the technology and will spend £50 million on the computer tomography (CT) devices over the next three years.

The technology, already used in hospitals for CT scans, can provide clear, 3D images of cabin baggage.

Passengers using Edinburgh's new security lane will not have to pack liquids in a transparent bag or take them out of their cabin baggage to pass through security.

It is hoped this will cut security queues and reduce plastic use, with the new lane being added to the existing six.

However, there will be no relaxation of the 100ml bottles limit for the time being, although it is thought this could be eventually raised.

An official said: "The scanner can tell what's in bottles without the need for them being taken out of bags.

"The threat has not gone away - this will just make it easier to detect substances."

The airport said it would need to completely revamp the security hall if the equipment is used for all passengers, which is expected by 2023.

Glasgow Airport said it was also looking to launch a trial ahead of introducing CT scanners by the same date.

A spokesman said: "It's in our plans."

The trial is being run under the direction of the UK Department for Transport.

Aviation minister Baroness Vere said: "Passenger safety remains our top priority and this programme clearly shows the huge importance we place on security.

"This innovative new equipment will ensure Heathrow continues to provide a safe and smooth travel experience for passengers, as we look to roll out this new screening technology at airports across the country."

