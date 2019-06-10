Police and paramedics called to incident near London Road

Have your say

Police and paramedics have been called to an incident near London Road this evening.

It is thought to have happened in Hillside Crescent, just off the main city route, at around 7:30pm.

Police are in attendance.

READ MORE: Traffic chaos as Seafield Recycling Centre reopens to public

One eye-witness said they saw a person lying on the ground and a car has stopped on the road. A crowd has also gathered in the area.

Emergency services - including at least one ambulance and a police car - were seen at the location.

Police have been contacted and more details will follow.