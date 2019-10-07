Police officers 'seriously injured' after crash on M90 motorway which is still closed

Have your say

Police officers were 'seriously injured' in a crash on the M90 last night which has left a stretch of the motorway closed this morning.

The northbound stretch between junctions four and five remains closed this morning.

It is thought two officers were involved.

The crash, involving one vehicle, occurred shortly before 10pm on Sunday night.

The officers had been responding to a report of a drunk driver, according to head of Road Policing Unit Chief Superintendent Stewart Carle.

He wrote on Twitter: "I heard dreadful news just after 11PM last night that a @polscotrpu crew crashed on M90 near Kelty responding to report of drunk driver, & seriously injured.

"Grateful to motorists who assisted rescue & 999 responders who gave treatment. Thoughts with families of both my officers."

Fire and Rescue services were rushed to the scene at 10pm.

At about 11.30pm Fife police put out a warning to motorists to avoid the area.

"The M90 eastbound is currently closed between junctions 4 and 5 at Kelty due to a serious road traffic collision," it said.

“Diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area where possible.”