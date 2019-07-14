Police seek info after two people are struck and killed by a car in Fife

Police are appealing for information after two pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Fife.

The 59-year-old woman and 61-year-old man were hit by a grey Ford Fiesta on the A911 between the Rothes and Leslie roundabouts at around 10.10am on Saturday.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 20-year-old man driving the Fiesta, which was travelling north-west, suffered minor injuries in the Glenrothes collision.

Police are appealing for information about the incident and are keen to speak to the drivers of a blue Kia Sportage, or a similar car, and a vehicle drawing a horsebox, who are believed to have been in the area at the time.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce, from Fife's road policing unit, said: "Tragically as a result of this collision two people have lost their lives and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.

"I would ask anyone who may have been travelling on the A911 Leslie Road, Glenrothes, at the time of the collision on Saturday morning and who witnessed what happened to come forward to assist our investigation.

"I would specifically ask that the drivers of a blue Kia Sportage (or similar) and a vehicle drawing a horsebox who are believed to have been in the area at the time of the collision to contact the police.

"Anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the vehicle or pedestrians immediately prior to the collision, and has not yet spoken to officers, are asked to get in touch to provide this at their earliest opportunity."

The road was closed for around six hours following the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1565 of July 13.