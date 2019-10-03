Portobello High Street reopens following two crashes which caused major delays

Have your say

Portobello High Street has reopened following two road traffic collisions this morning.

The first incident was reported by Edinburgh Travel News at 7:13am this morning where a car was involved in a crash with a building on the high street just after Adelphi Grove.

The crashed cause damage on the street and a flattened road sign.

A second road traffic collision was reported at the Kwik-Fit also on Portobello High Street.

Traffic was built up on Milton Road, A1 at The Jewel, Sir Harry Lauder Road, Jock's Lodge and Seafield Road.

Both road traffic collisions have now been cleared.