Power failure at Haymarket shuts down tram stop signals

Scottish Power engineers are attending a fault at Haymarket.

It is understood a power failure has caused the traffic signals at the Haymarket tram stop to shut down.

The public has been advised to proceed with caution.

As a result of investigations, a lane has been closed on Dalry Road, on approach to the Haymarket junction.

Scottish Power has been approached for comment.

More details to follow.

Elsewhere in the city tonight, a collapsed manhole in Canonmills is causing lengthy delays.

