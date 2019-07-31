Power failure at Haymarket shuts down tram stop signals

Scottish Power engineers are attending a fault at Haymarket.
It is understood a power failure has caused the traffic signals at the Haymarket tram stop to shut down.
The public has been advised to proceed with caution.
As a result of investigations, a lane has been closed on Dalry Road, on approach to the Haymarket junction.
Scottish Power has been approached for comment.
More details to follow.
Elsewhere in the city tonight, a collapsed manhole in Canonmills is causing lengthy delays.
