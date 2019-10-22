Princes Street closed in one direction after two buses collide
Princes Street was closed in one direction this morning after a collision involving two buses.
The collision happened on the eastbound side of the street close to the Jenners department store.
The council-run Edinburgh Travel News has posted a tweet about the crash which reads: "Princes Street eastbound is CLOSED at Jenners due to an RTC involving two buses."
However, they have since updated to say the road has reopened again.
A picture online suggests the collision may involve a Stagecoach bus and Lothian Bus.
Stagecoach East tweeted to say there has been a "small accident" and that the bus could not be moved.
Police said they were not called to the incident this morning.