Princes Street closed in one direction after two buses collide

Princes Street was closed in one direction this morning after a collision involving two buses.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 9:37 am
Updated Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 9:41 am

The collision happened on the eastbound side of the street close to the Jenners department store.

The council-run Edinburgh Travel News has posted a tweet about the crash which reads: "Princes Street eastbound is CLOSED at Jenners due to an RTC involving two buses."

However, they have since updated to say the road has reopened again.

A picture online suggests the collision may involve a Stagecoach bus and Lothian Bus.

Stagecoach East tweeted to say there has been a "small accident" and that the bus could not be moved.

Police said they were not called to the incident this morning.

The collision happened on Princes Street eastbound. Pic: Google Maps.