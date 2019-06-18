Public given last chance to have say on Edinburgh polluting car ban

CAPITAL residents have only got a few days left to have their say on whether polluting cars should be included in a citywide emissions ban.

Members of the public have until Thursday (June 20) to give their view on an scheme to introduce Low Emission Zones (LEZs) in Edinburgh.

The council has organised drop-in sessions where people can see outlines of the plans. The boundaries of the LEZs and the types of vehicles to be included are on display.

An online survey has also been launched and the authority is urging residents to get involved to shape the plans.

Edinburgh is aiming to become the second Scottish city to implement such a scheme, behind Glasgow.

The Evening News reported last month that the draft proposals include polluting lorries, buses and taxis restricted form entering the city boundary – while cars that do not meet emission standards would face hefty fines to enter a city centre zone.

Transport and environment convener, councillor Lesley Macinnes, said: "As a visionary and dynamic city, we need to continue to evolve, ensuring our places and spaces across the city truly have all people at their heart. We can only achieve this by getting the basics right.

“Our LEZ proposals respond to the recognised threat to public health posed by poor air quality. The need to act is reinforced by the results of our initial public consultation, which indicated that 75% of residents support restrictions on polluting vehicles.

"Reducing pollution will help improve the health and wellbeing of people who live, work or visit the city, particularly those vulnerable to pollution such as children, older people and those with health conditions."

The public events take place at the following venues:

Wednesday, June 19, from 12noon to 7pm – Asda’s Leith superstore, 2 Sandpiper Dr, Edinburgh EH6 6NX

Thursday, June 20, from 12noon to 7pm – Asda’s Chesser superstore, 3 New Mart Rd, Edinburgh EH14 1RJ

Thursday, June 27, from midday to 7pm - Sainsbury’s superstore, Cameron Toll shopping centre, 6 Lady Road, Edinburgh EH16 5PB

The online survey will run until July 21.