Revealed: The full list of vintage buses running at the Lothian Buses Centenary Cavalcade

Lothian Buses has announced the vehicles taking part in Sunday’s cavalcade and static display, which includes some of the company's oldest buses dating back 70 years.

The Cavalcade will depart from the Haymarket area at 10am and will continue on to Shandwick Place, Princes Street, Waterloo Place, ending at Regent Road.

Following the procession, the twenty-six vehicles will be on display on George Street between Hanover Street and St Andrew Square from 11am until 2pm for members of the public to view in greater detail.

Gaynor Marshall, Lothian’s Communications Director said: “We are delighted to be marking Lothian’s contribution to our city over the last 100 years with our cavalcade and display this Sunday. We hope to see as many employees, members of the local community and visitors as possible along to help us celebrate this truly historic moment in our company’s history.”

Vehicles taking part include:

Vintage fleet

x102 - 1982 Leyland National 2

x112 - 2004 Volvo B7RLE, Wright Eclipse body

x117 - 1992 Dennis Dart, Alexander Dash body

x135 - 1949 Daimler CVG6, Metro - Cammell body

x210 – 1995 Volvo Olympian, Alexander RH type body

x285 - 1997 Volvo Olympian OLY-56, Alexander Royale body

x322 - 1988 Leyland Olympian ONCL10/2RZ, Alexander RH type body

x480 - 1954 Leyland Titan PD2/20, Metro-Cammell Orion body

x801 - 1965 Leyland Atlantean PDR1/1, Alexander A type body

x664 - 2004 Dennis Trident II ELWB, Plaxton President body

x665 - 1964 Leyland Titan PD3/6, Alexander E type body

x667 - 1982 Leyland Olympian ONTL11/1R, Alexander RH type body

x701 - 2005 Volvo B7TL, Wrightbus Gemini body

x777 - 1985 Leyland Olympian ONTL11/2R, Eastern Coach Works body

RM281 - 1960 AEC/Park Royal Routemaster

Modern fleet

Lothian 1125 in special Centenary Wrap - 2019 Volvo B8L, Alexander Dennis Enviro XLB400 body

Lothian 584 in the Pride Edinburgh Wrap - 2017 Volvo B5LH, Wrightbus Gemini 3 body

Airlink 1131 - 2019 Volvo B8L, Alexander Dennis Enviro XLB400 body

Lothian Country 571 - 2017 Volvo B5LH, Wrightbus Gemini 3 body

Lothian Country 9208 - 2019 Volvo B8R, Plaxton Leopard body

Lothian Motorcoaches 9008 - 2019 Volvo B11R, Plaxton Panther body

East Coast buses 20001 - 2018 Volvo B5TL, Wrightbus Gemini 3 body

East Coast buses 10051 - 2017 Volvo B8RLE, Wrightbus Eclipse body

Edinburgh Bus Tours 217 - 1999 Dennis Trident II, Plaxton President body

Edinburgh Bus Tours 218 - 1999 Dennis Trident II, Plaxton President

Edinburgh Bus Tours 249 - 2016 Volvo B5TL, Wrightbus Gemini 3 body