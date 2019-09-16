RMT confirms strike action on Scottish Sleeper services as SERCO renege on staffing promises

Rail Union RMT has confirmed its members are to undergo strike action on the Caledonian Sleeper services after the operator, SERCO, reneged on staffing promises.

As a result of this failure to address a raft of serious concerns raised by staff that have "ruined working lives" and placed the workforce under "‎intolerable pressure".

RMT confirmed the strike action is due to take place from 12pm on Sunday 29th September until Tuesday 1st October.

Union representatives stated that they have had a number of meetings with the company through the agreed joint working party and have reported back that "insufficient progress" has been made and that middle management have been "openly hostile" to finalising a settlement.

RMT's regional officer has met the senior management team with local and company council representatives this week and has informed the employer that due to their failures to deliver on the promises made, and the fact that the members have had enough of their broken promises, the union has no option but to move to a programme of strike action.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: "The union is angry and frustrated that promises made to us to address the serious concerns of the Caledonian Sleeper staff at the end of July have not been honoured and that leaves us with no choice but to activate our industrial action mandate.

"‎RMT members have been put under intolerable personal stress as a result of the company's mismanagement of the sleeper service. They know it, they have promised to do something about it but they have failed to deliver. The move to strike action is entirely SERCO's fault and the public will understand that. Everyone knows that when it comes to failure they are global specialists.

"The union remains available for genuine and serious talks."

This is the latest in a series of problems with the service are yet another reputational blow to operator Serco, which has suffered a catalogue of faults with its £150 million fleet since being introduced in April.