Road reopened following serious crash at Fairmilehead crossroads

All of the roads closed by police following a serious crash in Fairmilehead have reopened, police said.

Three of the approaches to Fairmilehead crossroads were closed yesterday evening due to a crash between two cars on Biggar Road at around 4.40pm.

The roads reopened to traffic at 8.33pm, officers said.

Details of injuries are not known at this stage but the collision is understood to be serious.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has also been contacted for comment.

