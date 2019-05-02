Road surfacing on Shore setts is 'temporary repair' to keep drivers safe

Road surfacing works on an historic Leith road that have come under criticism from local residents are only a temporary measure, according to the Council.

Pictures of the patching up work, which first appeared in Facebook group I Love Leith, show a black tarmac-like substance being laid over the historic setts.

The pictures were posted in a local Facebook group

That led to residents questioning whether the works were a permanent measure and bemoaning the aesthetics of the works.

But the Council has confirmed to the Evening News that the works that the patchwork of road surfacing won't be around forever.

A Council spokesperson said: “It has been necessary to carry out a temporary repair to this road surface in order to ensure the immediate safety of road users. We do intend to carry out longer term improvements to the setts here, though this will require significant investment and is currently part of our ongoing capital investment programme.”