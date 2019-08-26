Rubble falls from bridge carrying M9 on to road near Kirkliston

A stretch of road just outside of Edinburgh has been closed off for an emergency bridge inspection today.

The B800 road has been closed between the A89 and Lochend Road, just south of Kirkliston.

The underside of the bridge carrying the M9 over the B800. Pic: Chris Brodley.

Pictures posted on twitter by Chris Brodley show a patch of concrete on the underside of the bridge which appears to have crumbled away, leaving some rubble on the road below.

A tweet posted by Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council's roads team, confirmed the road closure and said that bus diversions are in place as a result of the bridge inspection.

One lane on the M9 northbound has also been shut off while the work is carried out.