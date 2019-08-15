Rush-hour delays after lorry and two-car smash in West Lothian

Have your say

COMMUTERS faced delays after a three-car rush-hour shunt in West Lothian this morning.

Police were called shortly before 8am to traffic lights on the A71 in the village of Wilkieston.

A lorry and two cars, a Nissan Micra and a Fiat 500, were involved in the smash.

One commuter said: "Traffic crawling along A71 up to Wilkieston heading into Edinburgh due to an HGV lorry and trailer which had hit something.

"Police in attendance - 15 minute delay to get past it."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were called just before 8am to reports of three vehicles involved including a lorry. The road was clear by 8.50am."