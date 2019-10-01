Rush-hour delays after 'multi-vehicle' crash on M8 by Hermiston Gait

Have your say

Motorists are facing heavy delays after a 'multi-vehicle' crash on the M8 near Hermison Gait roundabout.

Traffic Scotland has posted on twitter that the M8 eastbound has been closed at the A720 westbound slip, with traffic queuing back to junction two.

Police, Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene shortly before 5pm.

A police spokeswoman said there are no details of injuries at this stage.

It is understood the crash involved at least three vehicles.