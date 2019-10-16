Rush-hour delays after two-car crash on major Edinburgh road
COMMUTERS face delays after a two-car smash on a major road into Edinburgh this morning.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 07:41 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 07:58 am
Police were called shortly before 7.30am to reports of a crash on the A70 Slateford Road, near the Lidl supermarket.
Traffc is moving on the westbound carriageway but citybound remains closed.
Delays are expected with bus diversions already in place. and traffic backing up.
Lothian Buses confirmed services 4 34 35 44 400 X44 are being rerouted around the incident
Edinburgh Travel News tweeted: "Due to an RTC near the Lidl store, Slateford Road is currently blocked.
"Buses are diverted via Chesser Avenue - Gorgie Road - Robertson Avenue in both directions."