Rush hour delays as thousands head for Royal Highland Show

There are rush hour delays in Edinburgh as thousands of people make their way to the Royal Highland Show.

Traffic is building up and queuing in places on the approach to the Ingliston showground.

Particular hot spots are the M9 exit to Newbridge, and the A8 Glasgow Road at Edinburgh Airport.

Motorists are also experiencing lengthy delays southbound on the M90 Queensferry Crossing.

The Royal Highland Show, in its 179th year runs from today until Sunday.