A Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Lisbon has been diverted following a medical emergency on-board.

Flight FR6461 departed from the Scottish capital this morning (7 May) before being diverted to Dublin.

Ryanair has been contacted for comment.

This is the second emergency incident declared by the budget airline on Tuesday.



Earlier, a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Malta landed in Eindhoven after a similar incident.



More to follow...