Ryanair flight from Scotland to Lisbon diverted after mid-air emergency

A Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Lisbon has been diverted following a medical emergency on-board.

Flight FR6461 departed from the Scottish capital on the morning of Tuesday 7 May before being diverted to Dublin around 09:30am. The flight landed safely with no issues.

Ryanair has been contacted for comment.

This is the second emergency incident declared by the budget airline on Tuesday.



Earlier, a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Malta landed in Eindhoven after a similar incident.



