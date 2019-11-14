Ryanair Oslo-Manchester flight diverted to Edinburgh Airport after passenger suffers 'suspected burst appendix' on board

Airport Webcams, a large database of live airport web cams, posted a tweet at about 4:30pm on Thursday which said that someone on board had suffered a 'suspected burst appendix.'

A Ryanair spokeswoman said: "This flight from Oslo to Manchester (14 November) diverted to Edinburgh after a customer became ill on board.

"The crew called ahead to request medical assistance, the aircraft landed normally and the customer was met by medics for further treatment. The aircraft will depart for Manchester shortly."