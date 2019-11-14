Ryanair Oslo-Manchester flight diverted to Edinburgh Airport after passenger suffers 'suspected burst appendix' on board
A Ryanair flight from Oslo to Manchester has been diverted to Edinburgh due to a medical incident on board.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 5:32 pm
Updated
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 5:35 pm
Airport Webcams, a large database of live airport web cams, posted a tweet at about 4:30pm on Thursday which said that someone on board had suffered a 'suspected burst appendix.'
A Ryanair spokeswoman said: "This flight from Oslo to Manchester (14 November) diverted to Edinburgh after a customer became ill on board.
"The crew called ahead to request medical assistance, the aircraft landed normally and the customer was met by medics for further treatment. The aircraft will depart for Manchester shortly."