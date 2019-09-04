Ryanair passengers 'stranded' in Scottish airport stairwell as Krakow flight leaves without them

PASSENGERS on a Ryanair flight to Krakow claim they were 'imprisoned' in a stairwell at Edinburgh Airport, causing them to miss the plane.

Around 35 passengers were reportedly prevented from boarding the flight to Poland when they were stranded in the stairway after completing the boarding process.

Furious holidaymakers claimed Ryanair staff pushed past them to reach the plane - which then took off with only 'priority' members on board.

But flight logs seen by the Daily Record erroneously claim all 179 passengers who were meant to be on board made it to their destination.

Instead, they were trapped in the stairwell for almost an hour and only escaped when one pulled the switch to activate an emergency exit.

Several passengers reported their luggage was on board the aircraft which left without them.

They were later told the boarding procedure was entirely the responsibility of the Irish airline.

It is understood passengers were put on an alternate flight around 9pm, but arrived in Krakow five hours late.

One passenger said: “Apparently all 179 people were on the plane but that just didn’t happen."

“Maybe you could understand if a few passengers were missing and they didn’t do a head count but this was something else altogether. So many of the passengers were locked into the stairwell that it was obvious.

“There were lots of old people too, who were forced to stand for hours and couldn’t even get to the toilet, which was pretty bad.”