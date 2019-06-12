Scotland's weather: Amber warning for torrential rain

Have your say

Amber severe weather warning for torrential rain south and east of Edinburgh tomorrow has been issued by the Met Office.

The "be prepared" alert covers areas such as Dunbar, Eyemouth and Kelso.

Major roads likely to be affected include the A1, A68 and A697.

A lesser yellow - "be aware" - warning will cover the eastern half of Scotland south from Edinburgh, stretching as far south as North Yorkshire.

The Met Office said: "Heavy rain will develop during late Wednesday evening and the early hours of Thursday and then gradually start to ease later on Thursday morning.

"30 to 50mm is expected to fall quite widely, and over higher ground in south east Scotland 80 to 100mm rain is likely to fall over higher ground."

Flood alerts have been issued for Edinburgh, the Lothians and the Borders by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

It said areas most risk are East Lothian, Midlothian and the eastern Borders

A flood alert means "flooding is possible - be prepared".

A Sepa spokeswoman said: "Persistent rainfall on Thursday will cause river levels to rise from the early hours and through the morning.

"Flooding from rivers and surface water is likely during this time.

"Typical impacts could include flooding of properties, flooding of infrastructure and travel disruption."