Scotland weather: Section of Edinburgh City Bypass closed after crash

Thunderstorms raging across the country are causing tailbacks and treacherous conditions for drivers on Saturday evening.

On the Edinburgh City Bypass an accident around the Baberton Junction at 20:42 has closed all lanes and ground all westbound traffic to halt.



A crash on the M90 southbound near Junction 1 at 18:34 has led to one lane being closed. Drivers have been advised to approach with caution.

National transport body Traffic Scotland has warned drivers across the country to be aware of service water caused by the heavy rain.

The Met Office issued a severe weather warning for thunderstorms in Edinburgh, East Lothian and the Scottish Borders between the hours of 18:00 and 23:59 on Saturday 29 June.

A yellow warning for lightning is in place for Glasgow and Strathclyde, Fife, Moray, Aberdeenshire, Tayside and eastern parts of the Highlands.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has also issued a flood alert for Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Traffic Scotland said: "Surface water is affecting much of the Trunk Road network this afternoon. Take care if you are out and about."