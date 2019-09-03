ScotRail adds extra seats to services ahead of huge day for Scottish sport

SCOTRAIL say they are adding extra seats to services on Friday evening as the country readies itself for a bumper day of sport.

Scotland's national football and rugby sides will both be in action at Hampden and Murrayfield respectively with thousands of fans expected to make cross-country pilgrimages to take in the action.

Rail operator ScotRail was hammered by commuters after chaotic scenes on the final day of the Edinburgh Festival.

The rail operator is advising supporters to leave extra time to reach services - just weeks after the company was blasted for chaotic scenes at Waverley station on the final evening of the Edinburgh Festival.

Gregor Townsend's men take on Georgia in their final Rugby World Cup warm up at Murrayfield at 7:30pm.

Meanwhile, Steve Clarke's side face a crunch Euro 2020 qualifier against Russia in Glasgow, with kick off at 7:45pm.

The rail operator has warned queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central before the football and at Mount Florida after the final whistle, as well as at Haymarket after the rugby.

Alcohol bans are also set to be enforced, with extra staff drafted in to meet demands.

ScotRail Head of Customer Operations Phil Campbell said: “It’s the last big weekend of sport for a while, and it’s going to be a busy few days."

“To help the events run smoothly, we’ll be adding extra seats to as many trains as possible. And although we can’t make every train longer, we will be using every train we can."

“I encourage anyone travelling to the games to allow extra time for travel, and to minimise the need to queue, buy your tickets to Mount Florida or Haymarket in advance on the ScotRail app or website."

Commuters claimed trains from Waverley and Haymarket were dangerously overcrowded on the final night of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, with passengers complaining they were "unable to breathe" in carriages and fights breaking out on the platform.

The congestion was exacerbated by Scotlands clash with France at Murrayfield on the same day.

At the height of the disruption ScotRail was encouraging people travelling from Edinburgh city centre to consider making alternative arrangements.

Bosses later admitted they "didn't do well enough" and apologised to affected passengers.

Full list of services with extra carriages:

Glasgow Central – East Kilbride

Glasgow Central – Neilston / Newton / Mount Florida

Cathcart Circle

Edinburgh Waverley – Glenrothes with Thornton

Edinburgh Waverley – Tweedbank

Edinburgh Waverley – Perth / Dundee