ScotRail axes bicycle hire scheme at major Edinburgh station

Bicycles for hire will be removed at key railway stations in Edinburgh and Glasgow after ScotRail chose to axe the scheme.

A slump in the number of passengers renting bicycles has been blamed for the decision.

The Bike & Go scheme has been running since 2014, with 103 bikes offered to hire across 12 ScotRail stations.

Those stations included Edinburgh Haymarket and Glasgow Central.

Linlithgow was also along the stations offering hire bikes through the scheme.

READ MORE: Car with smashed front end abandoned on rail tracks at Brunstane Station

The facility will be axed next month after ScotRail bosses confirmed the scheme was "not self sufficient".

ScotRail's Dutch operator Abellio had originally hoped the scheme could mirror bike collection programmes which have proved popular at stations in the Netherlands.

A spokesman told the BBC: "We have engaged with Transport Scotland and other key stakeholders regarding the closure of the scheme and outlined ScotRail's ongoing commitment to cycle provision at stations.

"This includes ongoing work with commercial cycle hire schemes to locate cycle hire facilities at our stations."

READ MORE ScotRail ticket office cuts sparks strike ballot threat

A total of 2,000 members had been signed up to the Bike & Go scheme across the UK.

But the spokeswoman said: "Unfortunately, the number of rentals and members since it was introduced in 2014 meant that the scheme was not self-sufficient and the decision has been made to close Bike & Go across the UK.

"Current Bike & Go customers will be contacted on 31 August and given a one-month notice period to make alternative travel arrangements and information on refunds.

"Secure cycle cages will remain at stations to be used by cyclists to store their personal bikes as part of an ongoing commitment to reducing carbon emissions across the UK."