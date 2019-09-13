ScotRail cancels seven Edinburgh trains after driver clocks on three hours early

Have your say

Seven ScotRail trains on Edinburgh services had to be cancelled today because a driver started work three hours early.

Passengers on lines between the capital, North Berwick and Dunbar were affected.

The driver started his shift at 5:40am rather than 8:40am as scheduled - so finished three hours earlier than he was supposed to.

ScotRail blamed an administrative mix-up and said the driver could not continue working beyond his maximum hours.

It told passengers: "Due to a shortage of train crew between Edinburgh and Musselburgh, disruption is expected until 1700.

Trains cancelled were the 14:15 Edinburgh to Dunbar, 14:43 Edinburgh to North Berwick, 15:43 Edinburgh to North Berwick, 15:12 Dunbar to Edinburgh, 15:27 North Berwick to Edinburgh and 16:26 North Berwick to Edinburgh."

ScotRail said this was due a mix up where driver started shift earlier than supposed to, following a change in roster.

But due to the late notice of what happened, a replacement driver could not be found.

The train operator said that although only one driver involved, some of the cancellations were a knock-on effect of other drivers being moved around to prevent peak services also being stopped.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to customers who have been disrupted following a shortage of train crew.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more can claim money back through the Delay Repay guarantee on our website or mobile app.”